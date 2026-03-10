Kannur: Muzhakkunnu police on Tuesday registered one more case against a retired higher secondary school principal and career counsellor who was recently arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl.

The latest case was registered against K C Shaju (59) of Edathotty in Iritty based on a fresh complaint lodged by a minor girl, who is a native of Kottayam. The girl lodged a complaint with the Pambadi police station in Kottayam, and the complaint was forwarded to the Muzhakkunnu police. The complainant says the accused sexually assaulted her when she approached him for counselling.

The accused is already under judicial custody in connection with the first complaint.

Police said Shaju retired as the principal of a higher secondary school. According to reports, he was a state faculty member for career guidance and adolescent counselling under the Higher Secondary Department. After retirement, he continued to conduct awareness classes and counselling sessions, said the police officer.

Earlier this month, another motivational speaker, Philip Mampad from Malappuram, was arrested by Nilambur police in a case involving the sexual assault of a girl with mental illness