Palakkad: After five months, the nine-year-old girl who lost her right hand in an alleged medical goof-up at Palakkad District Hospital has returned to school to resume studies ahead of her annual examinations. The Class 4 student received a prosthetic arm at a private hospital in Kochi on February 1 after Opposition Leader VD Satheesan sponsored the funds for it.

When the little girl reached the school, her classmates and teachers accorded her a warm welcome with flowers.

Expressing her happiness at resuming her studies, Vinodhini said she wants to study well and become a doctor.

The incident

Vinodhini, a Class 4 student and a native of Pallassana in Palakkad, fractured her right arm after falling while playing near her house on September 24, 2025. She was initially taken to Palakkad District Hospital, where her parents allege that doctors failed to adequately treat a small open wound that accompanied the fracture.

By September 30, her condition deteriorated as blood circulation in her arm was affected. She was later shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode. Doctors there reportedly said the damage was irreversible, making amputation unavoidable.

Following public outrage and media attention, the Health Department suspended two doctors at Palakkad District Hospital—Junior Resident Dr Mustafa and Junior Consultant Dr Sarfaraz—pending an inquiry under the Kerala Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules.

In November, Palakkad Town South police registered a case against the doctors under Section 125(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deals with causing grievous hurt by a rash or negligent act.

HC orders free treatment, education

Meanwhile, the Kerala High Court ordered the state government to provide free medical care and education to the girl up to the age of 21.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Soumen Sen and Justice VM Syam Kumar observed that the girl was a victim of medical negligence and directed the government to ensure that her disability does not hinder her chances of securing employment in the future.

The court issued the order while considering a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by PD Joseph, a social worker from Thrissur. In the petition, Joseph sought a detailed inquiry into the alleged medical negligence by doctors at Palakkad District Hospital.

During the hearing, the state government informed the court that a high-level committee, led by the Health Department Director, would take action based on the report submitted by an expert panel that investigated the incident.

The state government also said it would move an appeal against the Kerala Administrative Tribunal’s order that sought the reinstatement of Dr Sarfaraz, who had been suspended from Palakkad District Hospital following Vinodhini’s hand amputation.