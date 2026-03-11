Pattambi: Pattambi is all set to get an Oxygen park at the Central Orchard here. Spread across 16 acres amid verdant mango groves, the park has been developed the farm tourism initiative, offering visitors a space to relax, connect with nature and explore modern agricultural practices.

The park will be inaugurated by Agriculture Minister P Prasad at 10 AM on March 13, in the presence of Mohammed Muhsin MLA. Situated in the South Block of the Central Orchard, it features scenic walkways, seating areas, a children’s play zone, elevated platforms, an open-air theater and stalls showcasing a variety of crops, value-added agricultural products and other farm produce.

The first phase of the park, managed by the Agriculture Department, has already been completed. In the next phase, the project will include a garden of exotic fruit trees, a star garden, a medicinal plant garden, a butterfly park and exhibition plots demonstrating advanced agricultural technologies, among other things.

The government allotted funds for the project based on a development plan prepared by agricultural experts under the guidance of Mohammed Muhsin MLA.A sum of Rs. 5 crore was allocated in the state budget for the comprehensive development of the orchard and the launch of the farm tourism inittiative, with the Kerala Land Development Corporation overseeing the construction works.

The orchard spans 27 acres along both sides of Pattambi-Kulappulli Road, with the park situated among an array of mango trees at the South Block. According to Muhsin MLA, the park is designed to offer recreation, relaxation and opportunities for visitors to learn about agriculture.

In addition to the government allocation, funds from the MLA Fund too have been extended towards the farm's development. Plans are also afoot to implement a Rs. 10 crore project under the KERA Project.

The inaugural event of the Oxygen park will also feature a farmers’ fair, agricultural seminars, exhibition and sale of agricultural products, Muhsin added.