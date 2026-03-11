Nearly five months after a dead body was found chained to a tree in a plantation in Mukkadavu, Punalur, DNA analysis revealed that an initial suspect in the case, Anikuttan (41), was actually the victim.

The decomposed body was found chained and locked to a rubber tree in an abandoned plantation in Mukkadavu on September 23. Local residents collecting chillies (kanthari) in the estate in the afternoon stumbled upon the body. It was estimated to be over 2 weeks old, and the hands and legs were bound with heavy chains. The face and several parts of the body were burnt, and the body was so decomposed that identification was not possible.

During preliminary investigations, the Punalur police suspected that Anikkuttan, a tile-worker from Nooranad, Alappuzha, was closely associated with the incident. There was multiple evidence linking him to the crime, including CCTV footage from a nearby petrol pump. However, it could not be confirmed whether the samples belonged to the victim or the accused.

Following this development, the Punalur police had issued a lookout notice against him. Later, when a DNA test based on the samples collected from Anikkuttan's relatives was conducted, it was found that he was the victim and not the suspect.

The police said that they are continuing with their investigations to determine the actual accused and are exploring the various possibilities, including suicide.

According to the police, stab wounds and burn marks were present on the body, which may have led to the death. However, the body is sent for further forensic testing as confusion remains on the exact cause of death.