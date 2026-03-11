The Kerala Health and Family Welfare Department on Wednesday temporarily suspended an order issued on March 6, 2026, which detailed the duties and responsibilities of medical officers in various cadres of the Health Services Department.

The decision was taken after the Kerala Government Medical Officers' Association sought discussions on the matter and the Director of Health Services also recommended consultations with medical officers. The earlier order will remain in abeyance until discussions are held with the concerned medical officers and a final decision is taken.

The department had issued an order on Sunday detailing the duties and responsibilities of medical officers across different cadres of the Health Services Department. As part of the common duties listed for casualty medical officers (CMOs), assistant surgeons, speciality cadre doctors and consultants, outpatient (OP) timings were extended from 8 am to 2 pm.

Government doctors in Kerala had objected to the move on Monday. In a statement, the Kerala Government Medical Officers' Association said extending OP timings without creating new posts or strengthening human resources would only increase the burden on existing doctors despite the rising patient load.

The Association also said the extension was included within the duties and responsibilities order instead of being issued as a separate directive informing doctors about the change.

According to the Association, rather than addressing existing issues in the healthcare system, the government had adopted what it termed a "shrewd" method of extending doctors' working hours to manage the situation.

The Association warned that the move could push doctors into physical and emotional distress and affect the quality of care, as many are already working with limited facilities and inadequate staff.

It urged the government to ensure a proper doctor–patient ratio by placing a cap on the number of patients examined by each doctor and by creating additional posts to prevent doctors from being overworked.

The Association had also warned that if the order was not withdrawn, doctors would be forced to launch statewide demonstrations and protests.