The Kerala Bakers Association on Wednesday said that bakeries across the state may be forced to shut down due to the shortage of commercial LPG cylinders. In a statement, the Association said bakeries, including small-scale shops and packaged food production units, depend mainly on cooking gas as their primary fuel. With the shortage of LPG cylinders, production has already declined and several units are struggling to continue operations.

The Association pointed out that travellers, labourers, workers and students rely on small bakeries on a daily basis and that the sector is currently going through difficult times. "If the situation continues, bakeries will have to shut down, leading to a shortage of essential food items," the Association said.

It urged the Kerala government and oil companies to intervene immediately and ensure the availability of LPG cylinders for food production units. The Association also suggested introducing a rationing system, if necessary, and giving priority to bakeries and food production units in the supply of cylinders.

The Association further demanded that the state government treat food production as an essential sector and ensure the uninterrupted availability of cooking gas.

Meanwhile, Kerala Minister for Food and Civil Supplies G R Anil has written to Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri seeking urgent intervention and relaxation of restrictions on LPG distribution in the state amid the conflict in West Asia.

In a letter dated March 10, 2026, Anil said the disruption in petroleum imports due to the conflict has triggered a severe crisis in Kerala's LPG supply chain. According to the minister, the refilling of commercial LPG cylinders has been suspended, affecting hotels, restaurants and other food service establishments.

He warned that the crisis is now extending to essential sectors such as hospitals, student hostels and government office canteens. While authorities have said that there was no disruption in the supply of domestic LPG cylinders so far, the reality is different, he noted. The minister said the impact of the crisis could be more severe in Kerala due to the state's socio-economic characteristics, including widespread dependence on LPG for cooking and the large number of migrant workers who rely on commercial food outlets.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has constituted a committee to examine the supply issues after the sudden shortage of commercial LPG cylinders alarmed the hospitality sector. Restaurant associations have warned that eateries may shut down within days if supplies are not restored.

The widening conflict in West Asia has disrupted fuel supply chains, including India's LPG imports. As a result, the government has prioritised cooking gas supplies to households, leading to a supply crunch for hotels and restaurants that rely on market-priced commercial LPG cylinders.