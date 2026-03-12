The Kerala High Court on Wednesday questioned the Union Government about the criteria used to prioritise the establishment of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Soumen Sen and Justice Syam Kumar V M was hearing writ petitions that sought the establishment of an AIIMS in Kerala under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY).

During the hearing, the Bench raised questions over the delay in setting up the institute in the State despite the Centre’s earlier policy indicating that every State should have an AIIMS.

“In 2014 the Central government asked every State to specify sites where AIIMS needs to be….The matter is pending before the Central government for almost 10 years..The Joint Secretary was here and she is saying that it is a policy decision of the Government…you see that Union of India is of the view that every State should have an AIIMS and in the affidavit, it has been disclosed that 22 States have .. out of which 18 are functional and four are under construction. ..Despite this being said in 2014 why no steps are being taken as far as the State of Kerala is concerned and yes of course they say it is a Government policy decision.. But what Policy? Your policy is that every State should have an AIIMS. Then what criterion you are applying for the establishment of AIIMS,” the Court said.

The Bench noted that in an earlier order dated March 27, 2025, it had directed the Government of India to send a feasibility study team to examine whether the sites proposed by the State were suitable for establishing the institute. Later, on February 4, 2026, the Court issued another order repeating the same direction. However, no feasibility study has been carried out so far.

When the matter came up for hearing on Wednesday, Ankita Mishra, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, appeared online before the Court. After a brief interaction, submissions were made regarding the limitations faced by the Ministry in setting up AIIMS. The Court sought a clear stand from the Union government on the issue and observed that there had been no progress even though the State had already identified land for the project.

“What is the present situation? We want to know what criteria the Union of India is applying for selecting a State over the other for the time being and what is fate of AIIMS alone ..Will it come up or doesn't come up,” the Court asked the Union. The Bench directed the Deputy Solicitor General of India, appearing for the Centre, to obtain instructions regarding the criteria adopted by the Union government for establishing AIIMS. The case has been posted for further consideration after two weeks.

(With LiveLaw Inputs)