Chalakudy/ Thrissur: Chunks of concrete from the ceiling of the ageing Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus stand in Chalakudy crashed down once again, renewing concerns over the safety of the dilapidated structure.

Although the pieces fell near the passengers' seating area, no one was injured. Similar incidents have been reported from the building several times in the past, and on a few occasions, passengers have even sustained injuries.

Administrative approval has already been granted to construct a new bus terminal at the stand at an estimated cost of ₹4 crore, and the foundation stone for the project was recently laid by Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar. However, locals fear that the dilapidated structure may collapse on its own even before demolition begins. Residents have urged authorities to make urgent arrangements to ensure the safety of passengers using the facility.

The proposed multi-storey terminal, with a built-up area of about 14,000 square feet, will include an administrative block, accommodation facilities, shop rooms, a cloak room, a canteen, a feeding room and toilets. In view of the latest incident, people have demanded that construction work on the new building should begin without delay and be completed at the earliest.