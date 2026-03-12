Thiruvananthapuram: As mercury levels continue to rise in Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for eight districts — Kannur, Kasaragod, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Palakkad. The alert will be in force on Thursday and Friday.

According to the Met Department, the maximum temperature in Kannur and Kasaragod districts is expected to touch 37°C on these two days. Meanwhile, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Palakkad are likely to record 36°C.

“Hot and humid weather conditions are very likely to prevail over isolated places in Kerala, except in hilly regions, on March 11 and 12, 2026,” the IMD alert said.

As temperatures continue to soar, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has issued a public advisory asking people to exercise extreme caution to avoid health issues, including sunstroke and dehydration.

The instructions are as follows: