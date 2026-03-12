Age has done little to slow down K R George of Kanjirathingal House. At 85, he proves that passion and purpose only grow stronger with time and remains committed to initiatives for the development of his locality. Among his most remarkable contributions is the library he has established for his village, which also serves as a space for community engagement.

Having retired from his teaching career at St Thomas College Higher Secondary School, Thrissur, in 1996, George Master has established 'the Paul Alappatt and Santhamma Memorial Library' in a building at Venkitangu Centre. Starting with over a thousand books, the library offers a wide range of reading material, including novels, children’s literature, competitive exam guides, short stories, poetry collections, newspapers, weeklies and magazines. It is open daily from 4 pm to 6 pm.

George Master has envisioned the library as a way to guide the younger generation, who are increasingly drawn to substance abuse and excessive mobile phone use, into the world of reading and fostering a society grounded in responsibility and values. His next goal is to expand it into a full-fledged library with a collection of 10,000 books. He also hopes to acquire land and construct a dedicated building for the library.

Alongside the reading room, the library runs training programmes in umbrella making and incense stick production to help women achieve self-reliance. George Master, who has single-handedly led numerous fights for the development of his locality, has also served as editor of the newspaper Jayakahalam for many years.

During the COVID-19 period, he organised around 50 corner meetings to raise awareness and conducted sessions titled “Aruthe Aatmahatya” (Do not commit suicide) as part of suicide prevention efforts. Post-retirement, he has continued teaching students in Class 10 equivalency programmes under the Kerala State Literacy Mission. An office bearer of about a dozen cultural organisations, George Master has received numerous awards and honours in recognition of his contributions.