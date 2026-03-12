Thrissur: In a shocking incident, an elderly bedridden woman was mauled to death by a stray dog at Kollanppadi in Vellarakkad, near Erumapetty here. The victim, Karthyayani (84) of Kizhakkepurakkal house, was fatally bitten after the dog entered her home on Thursday evening.

According to reports, the incident occurred around 6 pm. Karthyayani, who had been bedridden for the past two years following a fracture caused by a fall, was lying on her cot when the stray dog barged into the house. The animal inflicted severe bite wounds on her face and across her body, leaving her face badly disfigured.

The dog also attacked the woman’s 60-year-old son, Devadas, who was at home and undergoing treatment for mental health issues. He sustained serious injuries.

The incident came to light around 6.30 pm when Mani, another son of Karthyayani who lives nearby, arrived at the house to give them food. On seeing the condition of his mother and brother, he alerted local residents, the police and an ambulance.

Though the two were rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital, Karthyayani succumbed to her injuries.

Residents said the same dog has reportedly bitten several other people and even pet dogs in the area. The animal has not yet been captured, causing panic in the local community.