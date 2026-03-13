Follow Us Facebook WhatsApp Google Profile links

A cook on a houseboat at Kainakary, Alappuzha, went missing on Friday morning, prompting a team from the Alappuzha Fire and Rescue station to begin a search.

The missing person, Mathew Thomas (33), was a native of Champakulam, Alappuzha, and had worked as a cook at the houseboat. He was last seen on Thursday night, and the crew suspect that he fell out of the boat while trying to board it.

Follow the Topics

Google News Add as a preferred source on Google
Disclaimer: Comments posted here are the sole responsibility of the user and do not reflect the views of Onmanorama. Obscene or offensive remarks against any person, religion, community or nation are punishable under IT rules and may invite legal action.