A cook on a houseboat at Kainakary, Alappuzha, went missing on Friday morning, prompting a team from the Alappuzha Fire and Rescue station to begin a search.

The missing person, Mathew Thomas (33), was a native of Champakulam, Alappuzha, and had worked as a cook at the houseboat. He was last seen on Thursday night, and the crew suspect that he fell out of the boat while trying to board it.