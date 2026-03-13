Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala cabinet has approved a comprehensive 'Kerala state film policy' aimed at ensuring the growth of the Malayalam film industry.

The policy, prepared by the Cultural Affairs Department, contains 92 key recommendations and proposals designed to professionalise the film industry and protect the rights of artists and workers associated with the sector.

It seeks to ensure better labour protection and gender justice at all stages of filmmaking- from production to exhibition. The government also incorporated constructive suggestions received from the public while framing the policy.

The new policy was formulated after extensive consultations with individuals, organisations and technical professionals working across various segments of the film sector. Suggestions raised during the recent film conclave were also taken into account while drafting the policy.

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Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cherian said the policy would be implemented while safeguarding the interests of people working across different segments of the film industry.

He described the initiative as a significant step in Kerala's cultural history, adding that the policy would help elevate the Malayalam film industry to global standards while promoting technological advancement and ensuring safer and more secure working conditions for film professionals.