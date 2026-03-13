Enathu: Turning the symbol of his expatriate journey into a creative wedding announcement, a young man from Enathu has designed his wedding invitation in the form of a passport.

S R Arun Raj, son of T Rajan Achari and Indira Rajan of Sreemandiram in Enathu, has chosen the passport theme for his wedding invitation as a reflection of his life’s journey.

The invitation, titled 'Passport wedding invitation,' unfolds like a real travel document. Its inner pages carry headings such as 'Passport to marriage' and 'Boarding pass,' presenting the details of the bride and groom along with the wedding date, time and venue. The invitation also features a barcode and a QR code, allowing guests to access additional information about the ceremony.

Arun Raj has been working with a company in Abu Dhabi for the past three years. After pursuing a diploma programme, he had dreamt of working abroad and obtained his passport with that goal in mind.

For Arun Raj, the passport symbolises the journey that opened the door to new opportunities and led him to the expatriate world. It was this sense of gratitude and pride that inspired him to choose a passport theme for his wedding invitation.

The idea to create a distinctive invitation card took shape after his marriage was fixed with S Anjitha, daughter of G Ajikumar and S Sushama of Ajaya Bhavan in Nellimuruppu, Koodal. The unusual wedding invitation has already sparked curiosity and admiration among relatives and local residents alike.