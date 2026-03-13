Thrissur: Rabies infection has been confirmed in the dog that fatally attacked an elderly woman at Vellarakkad near Erumapetty in Thrissur. The same dog had also bitten two pet dogs in nearby houses, officials said.

Local residents captured the dog and beat it to death on Thursday night following the incident. A postmortem examination was conducted on the animal at the Veterinary University Hospital in Mannuthy, which confirmed rabies.

The two pet dogs that were bitten have since been vaccinated.

The incident occurred around 6 pm on Thursday. The victim, Karthyayani (84) of Kizhakkeppurakkal house, who had been bedridden due to illness, was attacked after the dog entered her house. Her son Devadas (60), who suffers from mental health issues, was also severely injured in the attack.

Karthyayani had been bedridden for the past two years after sustaining a fracture in a fall. According to residents, the dog repeatedly bit her on the face and body, causing severe injuries and disfiguring her face.

The incident came to light around 6.30 pm, when Mani, another son of Karthyayani who lives nearby, arrived at the house to give them food and found the two injured. Local residents and police rushed them to Thrissur Government Medical College Hospital, but Karthyayani succumbed to her injuries.

Residents said the dog had earlier bitten several pet dogs in the neighbourhood. They also alleged that stray dogs have been roaming in the area for a long time, posing a threat to locals.