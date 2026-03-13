Police probing the alleged murder of one-year-old Pavithra by her mother, Ashwathy, from Kanichodu in Vamanapuram, said the woman killed the child believing she had autism.

"According to the preliminary investigation, Ashwathy killed Pavithra as she thought the child was differently abled. She said she was worried about the child's future. At present, there are no indications that Ashwathy was suffering from any mental illness," the Pangode Sub-Inspector said. Police also said Ashwathy's husband told them she had attempted suicide two years after their marriage. "But this can be confirmed only after a detailed investigation," the police added.

Pavithra was found motionless on the ground by her grandmother, who rushed the child to a hospital. However, doctors declared the baby brought dead. Ashwathy will be produced before a court and remanded in custody.

According to Vazhelikonam ward member Sheeja Ramachandran, there were no previous issues reported in the family. "Ashwathy had come to her mother's house with her two daughters, her nine-year-old elder daughter and Pavithra, the other day, for the wedding preparations of a relative. The grandmother had stepped out briefly. When she returned and picked up the child, the baby was motionless. The child was rushed to the hospital but could not be saved," the ward member said.

She added that when police arrived at the house, Ashwathy allegedly admitted to killing the child. "We are all shocked by the incident. Ashwathy had never shown signs of mental illness earlier. She was only upset about not being able to find a job despite being educated," the ward member said. Ashwathy's husband, Subash, a government employee, was at work when the incident occurred.

After the postmortem examination, Pavithra's body was handed over to relatives. The last rites were held in Aryanad on Friday, family members said.