Thrissur: The Swaraj Round in Thrissur town is undergoing complete resurfacing works after a gap of 17 years. The circular road, which had long remained a concrete stretch, was fully tarred in 2009, and since then only periodic repair works have been carried out in phases.

For the first time since then, the road is now being relaid using modern Bituminous Macadam–Bituminous Concrete (BM and BC) technology. The project envisages renovating the two kilometre stretch at an estimated cost of Rs.3.5 crore.

Mayor Niji Justine inaugurated the project at a function presided over by Deputy Mayor A Prasad.Standing committee chairpersons T R Santhosh, Willy Jijo, Jacob Pulikkottil, Karoly Joshua, Sheena Chandran, K Gopalakrishnan and Mephi Delson, along with councillors Poornima Suresh, Raghunath C Menon, Vijitha Vasu, K Sumesh, C M Harish and Pauly Jose, also spoke on the occasion. Corporation Secretary V P Shibu and Superintending Engineer Shybi George were also present.