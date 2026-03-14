Body of Alappuzha man who drowned recovered
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Houseboat cook Mathew Thomas, 33, was found deceased in the Alappuzha lake on Friday evening after going missing.
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The body was recovered by fire and rescue officials around 5 pm.
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Officials suspect Thomas fell into the lake while attempting to board the houseboat on Thursday evening.
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The Alappuzha fire and rescue officials on Friday evening retrieved the body of a houseboat cook who had gone missing in the morning. The deceased, Mathew Thomas (33), was a native of Champakulam.
The body was retrieved from the lake around 5 pm on Friday and sent for a post-mortem examination.
Mathew was last seen on Thursday evening. After he could not be found on Friday morning, the locals alerted the Alappuzha fire and rescue officials, who arrived at the spot and began a search. According to a rescue official, it is suspected that he had fallen into the lake while trying to board the houseboat in the evening.