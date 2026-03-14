Kerala Cabinet approves rules to allow alternate use of pattaya land
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The Kerala Cabinet has approved new rules allowing leased land to be used for different purposes under the Kerala Land Assignment Rules, 2026.
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Fees for using leased land will be waived for various non-commercial and non-industrial purposes, including housing, agriculture, education, markets, and public utilities.
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Commercial and industrial buildings will face fees based on their size, with a 1% charge for 5,000-10,000 sq ft, 2% for over 10,000 sq ft, and 5% for unspecified "other purposes".
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The Kerala Cabinet has approved the formulation of the Kerala Land Assignment (Grant of Permission to Use Pattaya Land for Other Purposes) Rules, 2026, to enable the use of leased land for various purposes.
Fees will be waived for houses, buildings constructed for agricultural and educational purposes, markets, places of worship, public utility structures, cultural institutions, clubs and charitable institutions. Commercial and industrial buildings with an area of less than 5,000 square feet will also be exempt from the fee.
For buildings with an area between 5,000 and 10,000 square feet, a fee equivalent to one per cent of the fair value of the property will be charged. Buildings above 10,000 square feet will attract a fee of two per cent of the fair value. A fee of five per cent of the fair value will be charged if the land is used for other purposes.