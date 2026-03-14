The Kerala Cabinet has approved the formulation of the Kerala Land Assignment (Grant of Permission to Use Pattaya Land for Other Purposes) Rules, 2026, to enable the use of leased land for various purposes.

Fees will be waived for houses, buildings constructed for agricultural and educational purposes, markets, places of worship, public utility structures, cultural institutions, clubs and charitable institutions. Commercial and industrial buildings with an area of less than 5,000 square feet will also be exempt from the fee.

For buildings with an area between 5,000 and 10,000 square feet, a fee equivalent to one per cent of the fair value of the property will be charged. Buildings above 10,000 square feet will attract a fee of two per cent of the fair value. A fee of five per cent of the fair value will be charged if the land is used for other purposes.