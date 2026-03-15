Chalai Grain Merchants Association Platinum Jubilee Celebration in Thiruvananthapuram, S P Venkatesh Musical Evening, 'Aarkkum Padam' in Kochi, Kerala Auto Show in Kozhikode are some of the events in Kerala on Sunday, March 15, 2026.

Thiruvananthapuram

Residency Tower: Chalai Grain Merchants Association Platinum Jubilee Celebration 3:30 pm

Chalai Grain Merchants Association Platinum Jubilee Celebration 3:30 pm Vallakkadavu Aikya Vedi Hall: NRI Council of India Ramadan Relief 3:00 pm

NRI Council of India Ramadan Relief 3:00 pm Press Club: R Tree Foundation's 'Penma 2.0' Conclusion 10:00 am

Kottayam

CMS College Theatre: Thampu Film Society's Aravind Smrithi - G. Aravindan Memorial Meeting. Souvenir Release - 9:30 am

Thampu Film Society's Aravind Smrithi - G. Aravindan Memorial Meeting. Souvenir Release - 9:30 am Kudayampadi Public Library Hall: Sahodara Seva Samithi Annual General Body Meeting. Inauguration by Aymanam Grama Panchayat Standing Committee Chairperson Pramod Chandran - 2:00 pm

Kochi

Ernakulam Marine Drive: KPMS State Conference. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan - 5:30 pm

KPMS State Conference. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan - 5:30 pm Valappu Nithyasahaya Matha Church Hall: Free Ear Surgery Camp - 9:00 am

Free Ear Surgery Camp - 9:00 am Thannanam Merchants Union Hall: Vinodam Chess Academy's All Kerala Open Chess Competition - 9:30 am

Vinodam Chess Academy's All Kerala Open Chess Competition - 9:30 am Ernakulam Town Hall: Kerala Grameen Bank Staff Association and Kerala Grameen Bank Officers Congress State Conference. V.D. Satheesan - 9:30 am

Kerala Grameen Bank Staff Association and Kerala Grameen Bank Officers Congress State Conference. V.D. Satheesan - 9:30 am TDM Hall Ayushyam Clinic : Ernakulam Karayogam Organized Free Parkinson's Clinic - Inauguration by Karayogam General Secretary P. Ramachandran 10:00 am

: Ernakulam Karayogam Organized Free Parkinson's Clinic - Inauguration by Karayogam General Secretary P. Ramachandran 10:00 am TDM Hall: Ernakulam Karayogam Sahithi Yogam's 'J's Poetry World. Presentation by T.N.T. Nair - 11:00 am

Ernakulam Karayogam Sahithi Yogam's 'J's Poetry World. Presentation by T.N.T. Nair - 11:00 am Kadavantra Soyus Library : S P Venkatesh Musical Evening, 'Aarkkum Padam' (Anyone Can Sing) - 5:00 pm

: S P Venkatesh Musical Evening, 'Aarkkum Padam' (Anyone Can Sing) - 5:00 pm Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Edappally Sangeetha Sadassu's Neyyattinkara Award Presentation. S Mahadevan's Music Concert - 5:00 pm

Edappally Sangeetha Sadassu's Neyyattinkara Award Presentation. S Mahadevan's Music Concert - 5:00 pm Kadavantra Rally Labs: 'Queen of the Arabian Sea' Pickleball Championship - 10:00 am

'Queen of the Arabian Sea' Pickleball Championship - 10:00 am Pachalam P J Antony Floodlit Ground: Celebrity Cricket Tournament organized by Balancing - 4:00 pm

Kozhikode