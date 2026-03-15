Senior Congress leader and former Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K Sudhakaran MP turned emotional on stage during an event on Sunday, yet again prompting questions about his candidature in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Sudhakaran became visibly emotional while recalling his close associate, the late Kappadan Rameshan, at a key handover ceremony of a house built by the Congress for Rameshan’s family. Rameshan, a long-time aide of Sudhakaran, had worked closely with him in Kannur.

Remembering his associate, Sudhakaran said Rameshan had stood by him during difficult times and had worked with sincerity and integrity for the party. "He never bowed before anyone. He worked with honesty and inspired party workers to serve the people," Sudhakaran said.

He also said Rameshan had faced harassment from the CPM and had acted as a protector of Congress workers in the region. Members of Rameshan's family present at the event were seen in tears as Sudhakaran spoke.

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Sudhakaran's emotional moment comes amid reports that he is unhappy with the party's decision not to field him from Kannur in the upcoming Assembly elections. When asked about Sudhakaran not responding to questions on the issue, District Congress Committee (DCC) president Martin George said the leader had attended the function to hand over the house key to the family. "News has always surrounded Sudhakaran. Whether he responds to the controversy or not is his decision," he said. Senior Congress leaders, including V D Satheesan, Ramesh Chennithala and K C Venugopal, maintained that the decision regarding Sudhakaran's candidature would be taken by the AICC.

Sudhakaran had earlier shared an emotional note on Facebook expressing his deep attachment to Kannur and the Congress movement in the district. He recalled the struggles and sacrifices of party workers and said he has always stood with them. The post reflects his long political association with Kannur and his continued commitment to the party and its workers, even as discussions continue within the Congress over candidate selection for the upcoming Assembly elections.