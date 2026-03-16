Alappuzha: Avani’s face gleamed with happiness as she held Sharon’s hand and entered his house. Avani and Sharon’s story had touched the hearts of Keralites when the biggest day of their lives turned into a day of tears and blood.

Four months after Sharon tied the sacred knot around Avani’s neck as she lay weak and wounded in the hospital bed, the couple entered a new life in the presence of their family and friends. Avani met with an accident while she was travelling to get ready for her big day. Sharon who was not ready to give up on his love, didn’t leave her side and stayed at the hospital, taking care of her.

VM Sharon, son of Thumpoly, Valappil VT Manu and Rashmi and Avani, daughter of Kommadi Muthalassery MM Jagadeesh and Jyoti officially got married in a temple ceremony yesterday. The couple then went to Sharon’s house at 11.30 am.

The wedding of Sharon who is an assistant professor of mechanics at Cherthala KVM Engineering College and Avani who works as a teacher at Thanki Bishop Moore School was supposed to take place on November 21, 2025, at an auditorium in Arattuvazhi.

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The accident happened in the wee hours of the wedding day when Avani was on her way to her makeup artist. When both families expressed their wish to conduct the wedding on the fixed date and time (mohoortham) itself, the hospital management and staff supported them. In a rare and incredibly special event, Sharon married Avani at the ICU of the Lakeshore Hospital in Kochi.

Avani, who sustained a severe back injury, underwent surgery and 12 days of treatment at the hospital. After getting discharged, Avani returned home in Kommadi. She regained health by undergoing physiotherapy for over two months. Now, Avani and Sharon are happy that they can finally fulfil their wish of living together.