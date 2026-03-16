BDJS announces first list of 12 candidates for Assembly polls; Thushar Vellappally not in fray for now
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BDJS has released its first list of candidates for 12 Assembly election constituencies.
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BDJS, a constituent of the NDA, is expected to contest around 27 seats, an increase from the 2021 elections.
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Thushar Vellappally's absence from the initial candidate list has led to speculation about his potential participation in a later list for a prominent seat.
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The Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS), a key constituent of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), on Monday announced its first list of candidates for the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections.
According to a press release issued by the party, candidates have been named for 12 constituencies across the state. The BDJS is expected to contest approximately 27 seats this time, up from 23 it contested in 2021.
BDJS President Thushar Vellappally had said he may focus on election coordination rather than contesting. But his absence from the first list has kept political analysts guessing whether he will make a surprise entry in a second list for a high-profile seat.
This election marks the first major Assembly test for the expanded NDA in Kerala, which now includes Twenty20 Kizhakkambalam. The BDJS list confirms it has successfully retained its claim over its "A-Class" seats despite the entry of new allies.
The candidates are:
Kuttanad – Santhosh Santhy
Kayamkulam – Thambi Mettuthara
Aroor – Adv P S Jyothis
Kottayam – P Anilkumar
Kaduthuruthy – Suresh Ettikunnel
Udumbanchola – Adv Sangeetha Viswanathan
Kunnamkulam – Rijil K R
Nenmara – A N Anurag
Koduvally – Giri Pambanal
Kottakkal – Subrahmanian Chunkappally
Nilambur – Gireesh Mekkad
Peravoor – Paily Vathiatt
The decision was taken at a meeting of the party's executive committee held on March 16 under the presidentship of Thushar Vellappally.