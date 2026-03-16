Idukki: Police have arrested a priest on charges of attempting to sexually assault a 19-year-old girl who had visited a church for counselling. The accused, Santhosh (53) from Velloor, Pampady, is the vicar of the CSI Church at Paloorkavu in Peruvanthanam.

According to police, the incident took place on February 7 when the girl went to the church with her mother seeking counselling due to mental distress. Santhosh allegedly asked the mother to remain inside the church and pray while he spoke to the girl privately.

He then took the girl to the parsonage room adjacent to the church under the pretext of counselling and allegedly attempted to sexually assault her, police said. The girl later informed her family about the incident, following which a complaint was lodged with the Peruvanthanam police.

Police said the girl had sought medical treatment at a hospital. Based on information received from hospital authorities, her statement was recorded and a case was registered.

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During the investigation, police found that the accused had been moving between several places in Tamil Nadu, including Tiruchirappalli, Vellore and Velankanni. A police team led by Peruvanthanam Inspector Trideep Chandran later tracked him down and arrested him near the Velankanni Church in Tamil Nadu on Sunday.

The accused was produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody for 14 days.

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The arrest was carried out by a team comprising Sub-Inspectors Satheesh M R and Cheriyan Samuel, Senior Civil Police Officer Siyad K M, and members of the Peermade DySP's Special Squad, including Assistant Sub-Inspector Subair and Senior Civil Police Officer Sanil Ravi.