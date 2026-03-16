Kottayam: Eight years after Jesna Maria James, a college student, vanished from Vechoochira in Pathanamthitta, the CBI is reopening its investigation into the case. To carry forward the inquiry, the CBI has set up an office at Erumeli Guest House. The investigation team is expected to arrive today, and the office will remain operational for the next six months.

In 2024, the CBI submitted a report to the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Thiruvananthapuram seeking permission to close the investigation. The report also noted that further inquiry could continue if new evidence emerged. However, whether the team’s return is linked to fresh evidence remains unclear.

Jesna was reported missing on March 22, 2018, when her father lodged a complaint with the Vechoochira police. The case was later handed over to the CBI following investigations by the local police and the Crime Branch.

No clues on what happened: CBI

In its report to the court, the CBI said Jesna has not been found dead. The report also stated that her disappearance had no links to any extremist or religious organisations and that the investigation was unable to determine what had happened to her.