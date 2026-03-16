The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Monday removed A Padmakumar, an accused in the Sabarimala gold theft case, from the post of Aranmula mandalam secretary. Omallur Sankaran has been appointed in his place.

The Pathanamthitta district committee, of which Padmakumar is a member, will decide on removing him from all party positions. While he will continue to remain a party member, he will not be allowed to take part in any party functions.

Further action against the former member of the Travancore Devaswom Board is likely after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) files its charge sheet in the case. The party had earlier barred him from attending its functions.

Padmakumar, who was arrested in the gold theft case, was granted bail by the Kollam Vigilance Court on March 4 after the SIT failed to file the charge sheet within the stipulated period.

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He had sought statutory bail in connection with the alleged theft of gold from the Dwarapalaka idols. Padmakumar had earlier secured statutory bail in the alleged misappropriation of gold from the temple door frames, the case in which he was first arrested. The fresh bail plea in the Dwarapalaka case was filed after 90 days of remand.

Seven accused in the case have already been released on bail. Five, including the first accused Unnikrishnan Potti, were granted statutory bail, while two others were granted regular bail.