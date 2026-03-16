Varapuzha: The floating dispensary launched with much fanfare before last year’s local body elections to offer treatment to elderly citizens and people with disabilities residing in numerous islands in Kadamakkudy panchayat in Ernakulam district has ceased functioning.

The service of the boat discontinued after the engine developed technical glitches. The inauguration of the service had attracted much attention seven months ago, as it was touted as the country’s first solar-powered floating ambulance-cum-dispensary. The authorities had then claimed the services of the floating dispensary would benefit over 2,400 patients in various Kadamakkudy islands.

However, with the boat is now stalled after it developed multiple technical issues. Residents of the area allege corruption of a massive scale in the project.

The boat was built utilizing the CSR fund of Unifeeder, a Kochi-based logistics firm, and the aid extended by the MLA during the last phase of the previous panchayat administration.

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The cost of the boat was around ₹1 crore and it had facilities such as an air-conditioning system, waiting room for patients, washroom and a laboratory. The authorities had also claimed during the inauguration that the services of a doctor, nurse, pharmacist and attender would be available.

However, barely a month after inauguration, repairs had to be carried out on the boat due to its unscientific design and construction. That was only the beginning. Repairs and maintenance became frequent, following which the authorities decided to stop the service.

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As per the contract signed during the launch, an organisation named ‘Plan@ Earth’ had to conduct the service during the first two years. Subsequently, the boat was to be handed over to the Kadamakkudy panchayat.

Incidentally, a floating dispensary had been functioning under the Kadamakkudy panchayat for the last 15 years with a hired boat. The services of a doctor and a nurse were available on the boat, which visited various islands on scheduled dates.

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A large number of elderly people used to visit the boat for medical consultation and purchasing medicines. The operations of this boat were carried out jointly by Kadamakkudy panchayat and Edappally block panchayat.

With service being stalled at present, patients on the islands, particularly elderly people, are facing many difficulties. The health centre under the panchayat is located at Pizhala and patients have to spend at least ₹200 to reach there by auto-rickshaw.

“Currently, we are engaged in efforts to ensure the services of the doctor in the buildings of various organisations, anganwadis and sub-centres,” said panchayat president M S Antony. The authorities have also initiated discussions with the firm which signed the contract to operate the boat to find solutions to the problems. Meanwhile, there is also a move to hire a boat and operate a floating dispensary as was done previously, if the discussions fail.