Sulthan Bathery: A depositor of the CPM-linked Brahmagiri Development Society (BDS) attempted self-immolation outside its headquarters at Pathirippalam near Sulthan Bathery on Tuesday, alleging failure to return ₹14 lakh he had deposited three years ago. Police intervened in time and foiled the attempt.

The protester, Noushad Mattil, a native of Kalpetta and a former BDS employee, poured petrol on himself and threatened to end his life, triggering tense scenes outside the office around noon. A police team tried to snatch away the petrol can, but Noushad resisted, leading to a standoff that lasted nearly an hour before officers managed to disarm him.

Noushad told police that he had approached several officials, including the SP and DySP, to resolve the issue. He also claimed to have contacted the Chief Minister and CPM state secretary M V Govindan. Alleging fraud, he said the society was “cheating poor party workers in the name of the party and its red flag.”

“I will not leave without my money, or I will end my life here,” he said, adding that he had handed over the amount in the presence of CPM leaders who assured returns with interest.

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He further claimed to possess bounced cheques issued by BDS and said he had even spent time in jail in connection with one such case. Noushad alleged that he had earlier informed the party district committee about financial irregularities when he was an employee, but no action was taken. He also said he had not renewed his party membership due to lack of support.

The protest was called off after discussions involving Noushad, BDS officials, and the police. He later said he decided to postpone the attempt after being assured that his dues would be settled soon. However, he warned that he would take extreme action if the promise was not kept.

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BDS, a quasi-government entity affiliated with the state Dairy Development Department, had mobilised around ₹100 crore from the public and over ₹30 crore from cooperative institutions across northern Kerala districts.

Founded in 1999 by late CPM leader and MLA P V Varghese Vaidyar, the society initially produced sanitary products before expanding its operations. It reported a turnover of ₹36 crore in 2019 but suffered significant losses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

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Attempts to contact BDS chairman P K Suresh, also a CPM district secretariat member, for comment were unsuccessful.