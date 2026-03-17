Kozhikode: In a development that brings relief to the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kozhikode, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) district secretary and LDF convenor Mukkam Muhammed has indicated that he will not contest against the official LDF candidate, A K Saseendran, in the Elathur Assembly constituency.

The controversy erupted after the NCP national leadership announced Saseendran as the party’s candidate for Elathur on Monday. Muhammed had openly opposed the decision, reflecting strong discontent within the district unit. A district leadership meeting held in the evening unanimously urged Muhammed to contest, even as the local committee reiterated its earlier recommendation naming him as the preferred candidate.

The district-level election committee had previously passed a resolution backing Muhammed over Saseendran. Expressing strong protest against the central leadership for overlooking this decision, the district committee even constituted a panel of senior leaders to explore further steps, including the possibility of fielding Muhammed in defiance of the party’s national leadership. However, Muhammed has now ruled out any rebel move. Speaking to Onmanorama, he said he would not take the “extreme step” of contesting against the official LDF nominee.

“All party leaders and workers are disappointed with the central leadership’s decision. Some CPM leaders even offered support if I contested as an independent candidate. But as the LDF convenor, I have a responsibility not to take such a step,” he said, adding that he faced pressure from multiple quarters but had decided to stay out of the contest.

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Muhammed’s decision is expected to prevent a potential split in votes that could have affected the LDF’s prospects in Elathur, a constituency considered a stronghold of the front. While concerns lingered over possible dissent within the NCP’s district unit, his withdrawal from the contest has helped stabilise the situation.

Saseendran has maintained a strong electoral record in Elathur, winning the seat in 2021 with a margin exceeding 38,000 votes, after securing victories in 2016 and 2011 with margins of 28,937 and 14,654 votes, respectively.

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Despite the NCP holding the seat, a significant portion of the LDF’s vote base in the constituency comes from the CPM, with the NCP having relatively limited organisational strength. There had been earlier indications that the CPM might reclaim the seat, but the party ultimately backed Saseendran for another term.

With Muhammed stepping aside, the LDF appears to have averted a potential internal crisis ahead of the poll. Meanwhile, A K Saseendran began his election campaign on Tuesday with a road show from Nanmanda to Kakkodi.

