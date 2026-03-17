Key events in Kerala today: Social Work Day Celebration, screening of G Aravindan films mark March 17
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Release of the book 'Psychology in Religious Ritual Songs' in Thiruvananthapuram; inauguration of Social Work Day Celebration Conference in Kottayam; screening of films, 'Esthappan' and 'Chidambaram' in Kochi, Kerala Auto Show in Kozhikode; and so on are some of the events in Kerala on Tuesday, March 17, 2026.
Thiruvananthapuram
- Pappanacode Sreevatsam Auditorium: Career Entrepreneurship and Legal Aid Conclave, BJP State President Rajeev Chandrasekharan - 10:00 am
- Pattom Mundassery Hall: Dr K N Panicker Commemoration - 5:00 pm
- NVN Hall: Book release of 'Psychology in Religious Ritual Songs' authored by Suresh Vitiyaram - 3:00 pm
- BEFI Centre: K G James Commemoration - 5:30 pm
- Press Club PCS Hall: Politics Kerala Channel Annual Celebration - 2:00 pm
- YMCA Hall: One-day workshop on profitable beekeeping, quality honey production and marketing - 10:00 am
- Statue Mannam Memorial National Club: National Senior Citizens Movement Annual Conference - 10:00 am
Kottayam
- DC Kizhekkmuri Idam Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery: Through the Moonlight Exhibition – 10:00 am.
- T M Jacob Memorial Hall: Kerala Congress (Jacob) State High Power Committee Meeting – 10:00 am.
- BCM College Auditorium: Inauguration of Social Work Day Celebration Conference. Kerala Association of Professional Social Workers Kottayam Chapter President Sajo Joy, College Principal Dr K V Thomas – 10:00 am.
- Iranjāḷ Devī Kshethram: Festival. Flag hoisting – 7:30 pm, Stage Sopāna Sangītham – 6:45 pm, Inauguration of cultural programs by Actress Shalumenon – 8:15 pm, Dance presentation – 8:30 pm.
Ernakulam
- Ernakulam Town Hall: KpmS State Conference, Public Discussion – 9:30 am, Friendship Meet – 11:00 am, Resolution Presentation – 4:00 pm
- Karikkamuri Chavara Library Hall: G. Aravindan Memorial organized by Cochin Film Society and Chavara Cultural Centre, Film Screening – 'Esthappan' – 4:00 pm, Lecture by Dr Chandradas – 6:00 pm, Film – 'Chidambaram' – 6:30 pm
- Kacherippady Bhavan: Prof T K Ummer Memorial organized by Indian Socialist at 90 Committee – 4:30 pm
- Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Aazhchavattom, Karaoke Songs – Bombay Ravi Smarananjali – 5:30 pm
- Vyttila Marthoma Guidance Centre: Health Care Seminar organized by Connecting Life and Care – 3:00 pm
- Ernakulam Albertian Institute of Management: Samrambhak Mitra Seminar, Award distribution for colleges presenting best ideas – 10:00 am
Kozhikode
- Aazhchavattom Community Hall: Free Yoga Training led by Patanjali Yoga Centre - 6:15 am
- Beach DTPC Arena, Gandhi Shilpa Bazaar: Handicraft Fair organized by Ministry of Textiles, Development Commissioner of Handicrafts - 10:00 am
- Calicut Trade Centre: Kerala Auto Show - 11:00 am
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