Kochi: In a bid to ease congestion at one of the city’s busiest traffic hubs, authorities have proposed a new bus stand on the northern side of Vyttila Junction.

The proposed site for the bus stand will be near the Vyttila flyover, along the stretch where buses heading towards Edappally currently halt to pick up passengers. The project forms part of the Vyttila Local Area Plan (LAP), jointly prepared by the Corporation and the Planning Division of the Local Self-Government Department.

The location identified for the bus stand lies between the National Highway and the road leading to Thammanam (Mahakavi Vailoppilli Road), on the northern side of the junction.

At present, buses bound for Aluva, Kakkanad, Paravur, Edappally and Thammanam pick up passengers from this area. Although the space is relatively wide, it lacks basic amenities and proper waiting facilities for commuters. The proposed bus stand aims to bring structural order to the area and improve overall traffic management.

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The plan envisions key facilities such as bus shelters, parking spaces, food stalls, toilets, designated bays for buses and autorickshaws to pick up and drop passengers and an information kiosk. While roadside vendors currently operate at this location in an unorganised manner, the proposal includes integrating them into approved and uniform food stalls.

In addition, the plan proposes the second phase of development of the Vyttila Mobility Hub.

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The project seeks to tap into investment potential to address existing issues at the hub and make productive use of underutilised spaces. The area is also envisioned as a future recreational and leisure destination for the city.