Pulpally: After a year-long hunt, the police on Tuesday arrested two women for allegedly cheating several job seekers by promising overseas employment and siphoning off large sums of money. Pulpally police arrested the duo, who had been on the run from Bengaluru.

The accused are Beena (37), of Madal Pallikkamparambil house, a native of Mullankolly in Wayanad, and Sreemol (37), of Churakkunnel house in Thrissur’s Chalakudy.

According to police, the accused allegedly swindled around ₹28 lakh from numerous people across Wayanad district by offering lucrative job opportunities in countries such as Switzerland and Canada.

The women gave victims false assurances of visa processing and high-paying jobs abroad. Authorities have registered seven cases so far after residents from various parts of the district, including Pulpally and Irulam, lodged complaints. The police said the accused targeted individuals seeking overseas employment, gained their trust, and collected money under various pretexts such as visa fees and processing charges.

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The investigation was carried out under the supervision of Pulpally Inspector KV Mahesh, while Sub-Inspector P Jithinkumar led the probe. Civil Police Officers Manu Joseph, Varghese M, Jaise Mary, Athira and Sreejith were part of the team.

After their arrest, the accused were produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Sulthan Bathery and remanded to judicial custody. Police said further investigation is underway to determine whether more people are involved in the crime and to identify all those who fell prey to the fraud.