Kochi: In view of complaints that the gap between platforms and train footboards posed safety risks to passengers, works have begun to raise the height of platforms at Ernakulam South railway station

In the first phase, the height of Platform No. 2 is being increased. To facilitate the work, restrictions have been imposed on trains originating from and terminating at Ernakulam until the 26th. Some trains will instead operate from Aluva. Once work on Platform 2 is completed, the heights of Platforms 3, 4 and 5 will also be raised.

Four years ago, the railway tracks at the station were elevated after heavy rains caused waterlogging and disrupted train services. This, however, also led to a mismatch in platform height.

Since then, elderly passengers and women have faced difficulty while boarding trains. The current project, undertaken at a cost of Rs. 2 crore, aims to raise the height of four platforms by 20 to 50 centimetres. Additional works, including granite flooring, will be taken up later as part of the station’s overall renovation.

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North Station yet to see progress

While steps have been initiated to raise platform heights at the South station, proposals to widen platforms at Ernakulam North are yet to receive approval from the Thiruvananthapuram Division.

The narrow stretch at the end of Platform 1 leads to heavy crowding whenever trains arrive, raising serious safety concerns for passengers. Although a proposal to acquire land from INS Garuda at a cost of Rs. 12 crore to widen the platform had been submitted, it is learnt that the division has not granted approval.

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Even as the inadequate platform width continues to pose a significant safety risk, a long-pending demand to construct a third platform at the station also remains unaddressed.