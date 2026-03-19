The Kollam Additional Sessions Court on Thursday is set to pronounce the quantum of sentence for G Sandeep, convicted of the murder of Dr Vandana Das. The prosecution will present its arguments on the quantum of sentence, while the defence will argue for possible relaxation before the judge pronounces it.

The court convicted him under eight sections of the IPC, including attempt to murder a police officer on duty, destruction of evidence, and obstruction of a public servant in discharge of duty. Additional Sessions Judge P N Vinod had pronounced the verdict.

He was also found guilty under relevant provisions of the Healthcare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) Act. The judge had observed that the accused is not entitled to protection under Section 84 of the IPC, which provides a legal defence for persons of unsound mind, rejecting the insanity plea raised by the defence.

Advocate Prathap G Padikkal, appearing for the prosecution, said all charges were proven.

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Dr Vandana Das, 23, the only daughter of Mohandas and Vasanthakumari from Muttuchira near Kaduthuruthy in Kottayam district, had completed her MBBS and was working as a house surgeon at Kottarakkara Taluk Hospital.

In the early hours of May 10, 2023, Sandeep, a resident of Cherukarakonam near Kudavattur, was brought to the hospital by the Pooyappally police for medical examination. According to the prosecution, he suddenly turned violent, grabbed a pair of surgical scissors from the dressing room, and attacked hospital staff. Dr Vandana was stabbed multiple times during the incident.

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Several others, including police personnel and hospital staff, were also injured. Dr Vandana was first taken to a private hospital in Kottarakkara and later shifted to Thiruvananthapuram, where she was declared dead. The case was subsequently handed over to the Crime Branch for investigation.