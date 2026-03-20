Thiruvananthapuram: In a move to address rising power demand in the state, the Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission (KSERC) has made advance power procurement planning mandatory for distribution companies.

The annual power purchase calendar, which will also factor in future demand, will be implemented through the Commission’s ‘Resource Adequacy Regulations’ and made binding on distribution companies, including the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB). The move aims to assess domestic generation capacity, collect hourly electricity demand data and ensure that power is planned and supplied at the lowest possible cost. This marks the first time that a year-long calendar has been made compulsory.

As per the plan, distribution licensees must submit their electricity demand estimates to the Commission by April 30 each year. Any shortfall in power availability must then be fully addressed in stages by March of the following year.

Long-term planning based on the source of energy will also be made mandatory. Under the new framework, power purchase contracts for coal-based electricity must be secured seven years in advance. For hydro and nuclear projects, contracts must be ensured nine years ahead, while agreements for renewable energy sources such as wind and solar must be finalised two to three years in advance. In addition, distribution companies will be required to submit operational reports once every three months.

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Consumers stand to benefit

With the implementation of the calendar, power cuts are expected to be avoided even during peak summer demand. As reliance on short-term markets, where electricity is typically more expensive, is reduced, tariff stability is likely to improve. Transparency will also be strengthened through adherence to a clear timeline and the public's access to information. With strict deadlines set for each stage, distribution companies will have little scope to delay decisions or evade accountability.