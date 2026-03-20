Alappuzha: In a major setback to the LDF, former CPM leader G Sudhakaran, who recently severed ties with the party, officially announced that he will contest as an independent candidate in the Ambalappuzha constituency with the backing of the UDF.

He said he is yet to file his nomination as the next three days are government holidays. March 23 is the last date for submitting nomination papers.

Addressing the media here on Friday, the senior politician said UDF leaders in Ambalappuzha had extended their support to him.

“Around 16 or 17 UDF leaders in the constituency visited me at my residence the other day and extended their support. Anyone can support me in the polls. I don’t see anything wrong in it,” he told the media.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Sudhakaran said that some workers within the LDF, especially in the CPM, had also extended support to him. He added that his candidacy represents a fight against “corrupt-criminal-mafia politics” in the state.

Sudhakaran reiterated his claim that the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF would not secure a third term in Kerala.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking about his campaign strategy, Sudhakaran said he had directed his supporters to avoid wall paintings and the formation of election committees.

“I will not go outside Ambalappuzha for campaigning. However, I may visit Cherthala to speak against Prasad, who has levelled baseless allegations against me,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sudhakaran announced on March 13 that he was quitting the CPM and would contest the assembly polls as an independent candidate. Setting the stage for a political drama, UDF made a surprising move backing the former CPM minister. In this assembly elections, UDF is backing three candidates who were former CPM members. Apart from Sudhakaran, KV Kunhikrishnan in Payyannur and PK Sasi in Ottappalam also received the Congress-led front’s support.