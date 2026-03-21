Following the death of a 37-year-old woman nearly two months after delivering her baby at home, the Chavakkad Police on Saturday arrested her husband, Ibrahim, who had performed the delivery.

The police registered a case against Ibrahim under Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). He will be produced before the magistrate on Saturday evening.

Muhseena died on Thursday, nearly two months after delivering her baby at home in Edakkazhiyur, allegedly without medical supervision. Her husband, Ibrahim, an acupuncturist, reportedly conducted the delivery using an acupuncture-based method.

Muhseena had remained in critical condition since the delivery in early January. Her family alleged that she had been subjected to prolonged domestic abuse by her husband. According to relatives, Ibrahim did not take her to a hospital despite her being due for delivery and instead conducted the procedure at home. The newborn, a baby girl, died a day later, allegedly due to a lack of proper medical care.

Family members said Muhseena’s condition worsened significantly after childbirth and alleged that Ibrahim prevented her from contacting others. They further claimed that he initially stopped them from shifting her to a hospital. After the intervention, the family managed to admit her to a nearby private hospital, from where she was later shifted to Thrissur Government Medical College Hospital. She died while undergoing treatment on Thursday morning.

Chavakkad Police had moved an application on Friday, seeking permission to exhume the body of the newborn as part of the investigation. Officials said they have submitted the request to the Revenue Divisional Officer for further investigation.

Muhseena had eight pregnancies, with four surviving children. A three-year-old daughter died last year, reportedly due to a heart condition. One pregnancy ended in abortion and another in stillbirth.

Ibrahim also works as a food delivery agent. The three elder boys study at a madrassa in Pattambi, while the youngest lives with the couple in Edakkazhiyur, in a compound shared with his relatives.