Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government on Saturday declared April 9 a public holiday for all public offices and educational institutions in view of the state Assembly elections. The holiday will apply to government, quasi-government and commercial establishments. The Polling is scheduled for April 9, with counting to be held on May 4.

Additionally, the government directed the Labour Commissioner to ensure that polling day is treated as a paid holiday for all employees. The order stated that no deduction or abatement of wages shall be made on account of the holiday.

The order further noted that employees, including daily wage and casual workers who are currently employed outside their home constituencies, are entitled to paid leave on polling day. According to the order, employers face fines of up to ₹500 for failure to comply. However, the provision does not apply to employees whose absence could cause danger or significant loss to the establishment in which they are engaged.