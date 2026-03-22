In a significant political development ahead of the Assembly polls, former Koduvally MLA Karat Razack officially rejoined the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) on Sunday morning.

Razack arrived at the Panakkad residence at 8.00 am, where he was formally welcomed back into the fold by IUML state President Sayed Sadik Ali Shihab Thangal. Razack will also resign as the Chairman of the Kerala Madrassa Teachers Welfare Fund Board, a position held under the LDF government.

"It was during another election season that he initially left the IUML, and it is during an election season that he has come back," said Sadik Ali Shihab Thangal. "We are happily handing over the party membership to him ."

Speaking to the media before his induction, Razack cited a growing disconnect between the party leadership and its workers. Razack said that "even ministers, former ministers, and former MLAs are not being held close" by the current leadership. He noted that the political circumstances within the ruling front had changed drastically, leading to widespread dissatisfaction.

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After being denied a ticket by the IUML in 2011 and 2016, Razack contested as an LDF-backed Independent. He defeated the IUML's official candidate, M A Razack Master, by a narrow margin of 573 votes, turning Koduvally, a traditional IUML stronghold, into a Left-leaning seat. In the 2021 elections, the IUML managed to wrest the seat back when Dr M K Muneer defeated Razack.