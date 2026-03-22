Thrissur: A trained educator who never stepped into a classroom, Vinod has instead turned his knowledge into a mission that reaches far beyond school walls.

A postgraduate and BEd holder, he has been teaching local communities how to revive wells, raise groundwater levels and reduce salinity in water. His work stands as his greatest testimony, with nearly 9,000 wells successfully recharged under his guidance.

His journey began in Class 12, when he witnessed a well recharge initiative at his school as part of the ‘Palathulli’ programme by Manorama. That moment sparked a deep and lasting interest. Even as he pursued a degree and postgraduate studies in economics, followed by a BEd in social science, his passion for well-recharging continued to grow. He kept learning and experimenting alongside his academic path. When the prospect of securing a teaching job required a significant financial investment, Vinod made a decisive choice to dedicate himself fully to well-recharging, turning his passion into his profession.

The launch of the government initiative ‘Mazhapolima’ has further expanded opportunities for well recharging.Under this system, rainwater from rooftops is collected through pipes, filtered, and directed into wells to replenish groundwater. The cost of installation is up to ₹12,000 for flat-roof houses and up to ₹15,000 for sloped roofs. Several panchayats are now allocating funds for the project, enabling households to benefit from subsidies. The scheme is currently active in Antikad, Chazhur, Arimbur, and Nadathara panchayats.

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Vinod notes that well recharging is especially effective in coastal areas, where it helps reduce the salinity of well water. He is currently working as a Senior Technician under the Mazhapolima project.