G Sudhakaran on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during a UDF general body meeting in Ambalappuzha.

The dissident CPM leader said he takes pride in being called “despicable” (chetta), clarifying that the term “chetta” refers to huts (Known as “chettakudil” in Malayalam) associated with the poor and working class. He argued that using the word as an insult amounts to demeaning these sections of society. Recalling his early life, Sudhakaran said he lived in a thatched hut until the age of 18 and spent his childhood in modest circumstances.

He alleged that the Chief Minister lacks an understanding of the nuances of the Malayalam language and has not read a dictionary. While stating that he would continue to criticise Vijayan, Sudhakaran said he would not use abusive language, describing restraint as a matter of principle. He added that even if he were called “vatta” (trevally fish) instead of “chetta”, he would refrain from using offensive words.

Responding to remarks attributed to the Chief Minister that he harbours parliamentary ambitions, Sudhakaran said Vijayan has contested elections nine times from a constituency that has never witnessed a defeat. He argued that anyone could win from such a stronghold, which explains the Chief Minister’s electoral success.

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Sudhakaran further said Kannur is unlike Alappuzha, claiming that any candidate could secure victory there. He also noted that A K Gopalan served as a Member of Parliament until his death.