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Thalayolaparambu: A Class 4 student has set an inspiring example by handing over a gold chain she found by the roadside to the police.

The girl, Jewel Bibin, daughter of Bibin Chacko and Jesly of Marriyil House in Thalayolaparambu, and a student of Velloor Bhavans School, spotted the gold chain around 9 pm on Saturday. She was accompanying her father to buy bakery items near the Pallikkavala junction when she found a gold chain, weighing about three-quarters of a sovereign, lying on the road. Without hesitation, she took it to the Thalayolaparambu police station.

Following an inquiry, the police traced the owner to a UKG student, the daughter of Ratheesh of Vadayar Attuvelakkadavu. The chain had gone missing when the child, along with her family, visited Pallikkavala for a meal. Jewel later handed over the chain to its owner at the Thalayolaparambu police station.

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