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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a yellow alert in 12 districts across Kerala as temperatures climbed above 36 degrees in several parts of the state.

All districts except Wayanad and Idukki have been placed under yellow alert. Even in these hilly districts, maximum temperatures have touched around 34 degrees.

According to the IMD, Palakkad and Kollam recorded the highest temperatures, nearing 38 degrees. Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Thrissur and Ernakulam experienced temperatures around 37 degrees.

Meanwhile, Thiruvananthapuram, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod recorded highs of around 36 degrees.

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The IMD has also warned that hot and humid conditions are very likely to prevail across these districts, except in hilly areas, from March 23 to 26.

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