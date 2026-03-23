Kottayam: The District Additional Sessions Court here has sentenced five people convicted in the Noel murder case to seven years of rigorous imprisonment. Pronouncing the quantum of sentence, Judge V Satheesh Kumar also imposed a fine of ₹50,000 on each of the convicts.

The case pertains to the murder of 23-year-old Noel, a native of Chempu, in 2012. According to the prosecution, Noel jumped into a river to escape an attack by the convicts but was prevented from reaching the shore, leading to his death.

From the total fine amount, ₹2 lakh will be awarded as compensation to Noel’s family, while ₹50,000 will be given to his brother, Noble, who was also attacked by the convicts. The convicts have been identified as Shameer (45) of Vadakkemuri Onattuthara, his brother Sinaj (44), their father Abdul Azeez (64), Sudheer Subi (47) of Vadakkemuri Pallath House, and Shaji (54) of Vadakkemuri Innamthuruthu.

The court acquitted the remaining accused, identified as Majeed, Mathew, Anoop and Shahul Hameed. It also directed that action be taken against witnesses who turned hostile during the trial.

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The murder took place on March 16, 2012, following a dispute at a fuel station in Vaikom. The sequence of events began around 10.20 am when the ‘Priyadarshini’ bus, driven by Noble, arrived at the pump to refuel. An altercation broke out after Abdul Azeez alleged that the bus, while reversing, had hit his bike. He assaulted Noble on the spot and later returned with his sons and relatives, preventing the bus from operating its service to Ernakulam and attacking Noble again.

Noble, who sustained injuries, was admitted to Vaikom Government Hospital. However, the assailants followed him there and attacked both Noble and his brother Noel, who was accompanying him, within the hospital premises. Fearing for their lives, the brothers fled and sought refuge at a relative’s house in Murinjapuzha. The attackers, armed with deadly weapons, chased them and stormed the house.

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In a desperate attempt to escape, Noble and Noel jumped into the Murinjapuzha River and tried to swim across. Realising that reaching the opposite bank of the nearly 200-metre-wide river was impossible, they turned back towards the shore. As they struggled in the water, the accused, who had gathered on the banks, hurled stones at them and brandished sticks and swords, preventing them from coming ashore.

Exhausted, Noel was denied any chance of rescue and eventually drowned in the river. The investigation was led by K S Baby, then the Vaikom Circle Inspector. The prosecution examined 49 witnesses, with Public Prosecutors P Vinodji and Girija Biju appearing for the case.