Across Kerala, a series of events is scheduled, with Thiruvananthapuram hosting the inauguration of the KSTA state conference by Opposition Leader V D Satheesan, a Press Information Bureau election manual release, and multiple book launches covering diverse genres.

Thiruvananthapuram

Karthika Thirunal Auditorium - KSTA state conference inauguration by Opposition Leader V D Satheesan - 10 am

KSTA state conference inauguration by Opposition Leader V D Satheesan - 10 am Hotel Hycinth - Press Information Bureau releases election information manual - 10.30 am

Press Information Bureau releases election information manual - 10.30 am Press Club - Book launch of ‘From New York to New York Along with a Ship Journey’ by Saji Pallippad- 2 pm | Manishada Cultural Society memorial for Ayilam Unnikrishnan - 4 pm | Book launch of ‘Anpathu Vayathinile’ by S B Shaila Rani - 4 pm

- Book launch of ‘From New York to New York Along with a Ship Journey’ by Saji Pallippad- 2 pm | Manishada Cultural Society memorial for Ayilam Unnikrishnan - 4 pm | Book launch of ‘Anpathu Vayathinile’ by S B Shaila Rani - 4 pm YMCA P K Koruth Auditorium - ‘Brighter English Grammar’ by Jose Chandanappally to be released by Cardinal Baselios Cleemis Catholicos - 5 pm

- ‘Brighter English Grammar’ by Jose Chandanappally to be released by Cardinal Baselios Cleemis Catholicos - 5 pm Swathi Thirunal Music College Auditorium - Book launch of ‘Kerala Nadanam History and Technique’ by Prof S Lekha Thankachi - 2 pm

- Book launch of ‘Kerala Nadanam History and Technique’ by Prof S Lekha Thankachi - 2 pm Asha Institute N V Hall - Book launch of ‘Kala Sahityam Samskaram Vayanayude Pariprekshyangal’ by Dr K S Sushama Kumari - 10.30 am

Book launch of ‘Kala Sahityam Samskaram Vayanayude Pariprekshyangal’ by Dr K S Sushama Kumari - 10.30 am Manacaud National College - One-day anti-drug seminar in association with the Social Justice Department - 10 am

Kochi

Ernakulam Maharaja’s College Stadium - Sree Narayana Guru Open University athletic meet - 8 am

- Sree Narayana Guru Open University athletic meet - 8 am St Francis Assisi Cathedral Church - Marian intercessory prayer group Lenten retreat - 9.30 am

- Marian intercessory prayer group Lenten retreat - 9.30 am Ernakulam Town Hall - World Water Day event: Anvi Water Fest seminar, free water testing, quiz and distribution of treatment samples - 10 am

World Water Day event: Anvi Water Fest seminar, free water testing, quiz and distribution of treatment samples - 10 am Mattancherry Berth OED Gallery - Vimu Sanghvi art exhibition ‘Whispering Clay’ - 11 am

Vimu Sanghvi art exhibition ‘Whispering Clay’ - 11 am K Rajendra Maidanam - LDF Ernakulam constituency convention led by Binoy Viswam - 5 pm

- LDF Ernakulam constituency convention led by Binoy Viswam - 5 pm Changampuzha Park Cultural Centre - FM Swarakoottu annual celebration ‘Sargam 2026’ - 6 pm

FM Swarakoottu annual celebration ‘Sargam 2026’ - 6 pm Chavara Cultural Centre - Kochi Theatre Festival marking the birth centenary of P J Antony

- Kochi Theatre Festival marking the birth centenary of P J Antony Chithrangada screening - 2 pm | Remembrance Theatre Group play ‘Kizhavanum Kadalum’ - 6.30 pm

Kozhikode

Academy Art Gallery - Aghora Art Gallery mural exhibition - 11 am

- Aghora Art Gallery mural exhibition - 11 am Calicut Bar Association Hall - 140th anniversary of Calicut Bar Association inaugurated by District Sessions Judge V S Bindu Kumari - 1.30 pm

140th anniversary of Calicut Bar Association inaugurated by District Sessions Judge V S Bindu Kumari - 1.30 pm Poo Gandhi Griham - Climate Day observance organised by Environment Protection Committee and Gandhi Peace Foundation led by Dr K Chithra - 3 pm

Climate Day observance organised by Environment Protection Committee and Gandhi Peace Foundation led by Dr K Chithra - 3 pm Chelannur block office ground - LDF convention inaugurated by P Mohanan - 4 pm

Town Hall - Thamburu Music Academy ‘Paurnami Raavu’ music festival - 5 pm