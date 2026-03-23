Key events in Kerala today: Mural exhibition, theatre festival mark March 23
Mail This Article
×
Across Kerala, a series of events is scheduled, with Thiruvananthapuram hosting the inauguration of the KSTA state conference by Opposition Leader V D Satheesan, a Press Information Bureau election manual release, and multiple book launches covering diverse genres.
Thiruvananthapuram
- Karthika Thirunal Auditorium - KSTA state conference inauguration by Opposition Leader V D Satheesan - 10 am
- Hotel Hycinth - Press Information Bureau releases election information manual - 10.30 am
- Press Club - Book launch of ‘From New York to New York Along with a Ship Journey’ by Saji Pallippad- 2 pm | Manishada Cultural Society memorial for Ayilam Unnikrishnan - 4 pm | Book launch of ‘Anpathu Vayathinile’ by S B Shaila Rani - 4 pm
- YMCA P K Koruth Auditorium - ‘Brighter English Grammar’ by Jose Chandanappally to be released by Cardinal Baselios Cleemis Catholicos - 5 pm
- Swathi Thirunal Music College Auditorium - Book launch of ‘Kerala Nadanam History and Technique’ by Prof S Lekha Thankachi - 2 pm
- Asha Institute N V Hall - Book launch of ‘Kala Sahityam Samskaram Vayanayude Pariprekshyangal’ by Dr K S Sushama Kumari - 10.30 am
- Manacaud National College - One-day anti-drug seminar in association with the Social Justice Department - 10 am
Kochi
- Ernakulam Maharaja’s College Stadium - Sree Narayana Guru Open University athletic meet - 8 am
- St Francis Assisi Cathedral Church - Marian intercessory prayer group Lenten retreat - 9.30 am
- Ernakulam Town Hall - World Water Day event: Anvi Water Fest seminar, free water testing, quiz and distribution of treatment samples - 10 am
- Mattancherry Berth OED Gallery - Vimu Sanghvi art exhibition ‘Whispering Clay’ - 11 am
- K Rajendra Maidanam - LDF Ernakulam constituency convention led by Binoy Viswam - 5 pm
- Changampuzha Park Cultural Centre - FM Swarakoottu annual celebration ‘Sargam 2026’ - 6 pm
- Chavara Cultural Centre - Kochi Theatre Festival marking the birth centenary of P J Antony
- Chithrangada screening - 2 pm | Remembrance Theatre Group play ‘Kizhavanum Kadalum’ - 6.30 pm
Kozhikode
- Academy Art Gallery - Aghora Art Gallery mural exhibition - 11 am
- Calicut Bar Association Hall - 140th anniversary of Calicut Bar Association inaugurated by District Sessions Judge V S Bindu Kumari - 1.30 pm
- Poo Gandhi Griham - Climate Day observance organised by Environment Protection Committee and Gandhi Peace Foundation led by Dr K Chithra - 3 pm
- Chelannur block office ground - LDF convention inaugurated by P Mohanan - 4 pm
- Town Hall - Thamburu Music Academy ‘Paurnami Raavu’ music festival - 5 pm
Disclaimer: Comments posted here are the sole responsibility of the user and do not reflect the views of Onmanorama. Obscene or offensive remarks against any person, religion, community or nation are punishable under IT rules and may invite legal action.