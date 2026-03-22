With the deadline for filing applications for inclusion in the voters' list set on Monday, Chief Electoral Officer Ratan Kelkar said that only those who submitted applications before March 15 would be eligible to vote in the upcoming Legislative Assembly elections.

Kelkar informed that while applications can be submitted until Monday, only those submitted within the previous 10 days would be processed and added to the voter list before the polls.

He explained that processing the application and adding names to the voters' list can take up to 10 days. Hence, applicants who submitted their forms by March 15 will be eligible to vote in the upcoming Legislative Assembly elections. While all applications submitted before Monday will be accepted, they will only be processed after the results are declared.

The Election Commission published the final electoral rolls on February 21, after completing the Special Intensive Revision in the state. The list comprised 2,69,53,644 voters, with 8,97,211 deletions from the October 2025 voters' list, which formed the base list for SIR.

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Voters can challenge deletions through a two-stage appeal process. The first appeal must be made before the District Election Officer under Section 24(a) of the Representation of the People Act, 1950. The second appeal must be made before the Chief Electoral Officer under Section 24(b). Applications will be accepted until the last date for filing nomination papers, which is Monday.