Kozhikode: Rahul Gandhi will kick off his campaign for the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections with a public rally in Kozhikode on Wednesday evening

The Congress leader is scheduled to address a large gathering organised by the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) at Kozhikode Beach around 5 PM. Senior leaders and representatives from the Congress and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) are expected to attend the event.

Rahul Gandhi will arrive at Calicut Airport and will visit the district Congress committee (DCC) office. He will then proceed to Kozhikode Beach to address the public meeting. UDF candidates from various constituencies in northern Kerala are also expected to participate in the rally.

The event is anticipated to draw a large crowd and is likely to set the tone for the UDF's election campaign in the state. Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala stated that Rahul Gandhi will use the platform to outline the UDF alliance's key promises, including the much-publicised "guarantee card," which will focus on welfare measures, employment opportunities, and governance reforms.