Heat rises in Kerala, yellow alert in 12 districts as temperatures near 38°C
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The heat wave continues to intensify across Kerala, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting temperatures to touch 38 degrees in parts of the state. As a precaution, the weather agency has issued a yellow alert in 12 districts, except in Idukki and Wayanad.
According to the IMD, Palakkad and Kollam are expected to record the highest temperatures at 38 degrees. Kannur, Kozhikode, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha are expected to see temperatures climb to 37 degrees, while Thiruvananthapuram, Kasaragod and Malappuram may record around 36 degrees.
The IMD has warned that temperatures in these districts are likely to remain 2 to 3 degrees above normal, except in hilly regions. The alert has been in place since March 24, as hot and humid conditions persist across the state.
In response, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has launched a heat risk reduction campaign to spread awareness about precautionary measures for both people and domestic animals.
The KSDMA has also issued a public advisory urging people to avoid direct exposure to the sun between 10 am and 3 pm, when ultraviolet (UV) radiation is at its peak.
Safety guidelines issued by KSDMA
The authority has issued the following instructions to minimise health risks:
- Avoid direct sunlight between 11 am and 3 pm.
- Carry umbrellas or wear caps and sunglasses while outdoors.
- Wear cotton clothes that cover the body fully.
- Take rest under the shade during travel.
- Stay hydrated with water, juices, and ORS; avoid alcohol and caffeine.
- Consume plenty of fruits and vegetables.
- Ensure proper ventilation in homes, schools, and workplaces.
- Conduct fire audits in markets, buildings, and waste treatment plants.
- Tourists and residents near forest areas should remain alert to wildfire risks.
- Educational institutions must ensure safe drinking water and proper classroom ventilation.
- Companies should ensure the safety of gig workers and provide adequate break times.
- Media personnel and police officers should avoid prolonged sun exposure.
- Public events should be avoided between 11 am and 3 pm; if unavoidable, organisers must provide water and shade.
- Adjust working hours for construction workers, farmers, and street vendors to ensure rest.
- Do not allow cattle to graze in the afternoon or leave pets tied outdoors.
- Provide water for animals and birds.
- Never leave children or pets inside parked vehicles.
- Conserve water and carry drinking water while travelling.
- Consult a doctor immediately if discomfort is felt.
- Follow official advisories issued by the weather department and KSDMA.