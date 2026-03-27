P Bhaskaran Kavya Samskruthi book launch in Thiruvananthapuram; Athma's World Theatre Day Celebration in Kottayam; Bharatanatyam performance at Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre in Kochi; Gujarati Street Athma Art Gallery's group painting exhibition in Kozhikode are some events in Kerala on Friday, March 27, 2026.

Thiruvananthapuram

Vazhuthacaud Government Women's College: P Bhaskaran Kavya Samskruthi book launch, memorial, 10:30 am

P Bhaskaran Kavya Samskruthi book launch, memorial, 10:30 am Nelliyeed Bhagavathy Temple: Pongala Festival, Gaanamela, 8:00 pm

Pongala Festival, Gaanamela, 8:00 pm Kottakkakam Sreerama Temple Hall: Sreerama Navami Festival, Bhajan, 5:00 pm

Kottayam

KPS Menon Hall: Athma's World Theatre Day Celebration. N N Pillai's 'Kudumbayogam' play. Somu Mathew, Laila Oravakkal – 6:30 pm.

Athma's World Theatre Day Celebration. N N Pillai's 'Kudumbayogam' play. Somu Mathew, Laila Oravakkal – 6:30 pm. Devalokam Catholicosate Aramana Chapel: Holy Myron Consecration – 6:30 pm.

Holy Myron Consecration – 6:30 pm. Iranjal Palamoottil Dharmashastha Temple: Festival. Harinamakeerthanam – 7:00 am, Purana Parayanam – 8:00 am, Thiruvathirakali – 6:30 pm, Dance – 7:30 pm, 8:15 pm.

Festival. Harinamakeerthanam – 7:00 am, Purana Parayanam – 8:00 am, Thiruvathirakali – 6:30 pm, Dance – 7:30 pm, 8:15 pm. Puthuppally St. George Orthodox Valiya Palli: 40th Friday Observance. Morning Prayer – 6:30 am, Holy Mass – 7:00 am.

Kochi

Ernakulam Town Hall: Distribution of Jaipur Legs, Prosthetic Hands, and Hearing Aids organized by Cochin Midtown Rotary Club – 9:00 am.

Distribution of Jaipur Legs, Prosthetic Hands, and Hearing Aids organized by Cochin Midtown Rotary Club – 9:00 am. Vytilla Ponnurunni Marthoma Guidance Center : 40th Friday Ganasandhya - 'Kalvari Naadam' by Mar Thoma parishes of Ernakulam Center. Thomas Mar Timotheos, Dr. Mathews Mar Anthimos – 5:30 pm.

: 40th Friday Ganasandhya - 'Kalvari Naadam' by Mar Thoma parishes of Ernakulam Center. Thomas Mar Timotheos, Dr. Mathews Mar Anthimos – 5:30 pm. Thammanam Vinoda Library: S P Venkitesh Memorial and Ganasandhya. Music Director Bijibal – 6:00 pm.

S P Venkitesh Memorial and Ganasandhya. Music Director Bijibal – 6:00 pm. Kerala Fine Arts Society Hall: 'Yavanika' - a drama and song festival as part of World Theatre Day celebrations – 6:00 pm.

'Yavanika' - a drama and song festival as part of World Theatre Day celebrations – 6:00 pm. Ernakulam North Mariamman Kovil: amman Koda Ulsavam. Gurupooja – 6:30 pm, Kodiyettt 7:00 pm, Karakum Nira – 8:00 pm.

amman Koda Ulsavam. Gurupooja – 6:30 pm, Kodiyettt 7:00 pm, Karakum Nira – 8:00 pm. Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Bharatanatyam – 6:30 pm.

Bharatanatyam – 6:30 pm. Chavara Cultural Centre: Music program 'Bernies Global Grooves' inaugurated by Minister P Rajeev – 6:30 pm.

Kozhikode