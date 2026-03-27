The Kerala government has established a structured distribution framework for non-domestic LPG cylinders and opened a dedicated web portal for submitting emergency applications for commercial LPG to manage supply during the ongoing crisis.

Based on the supplementary guidelines issued by the Government of Kerala on March 24, 2026, the government has categorised non-domestic consumers into three priority levels, each with specific allocation limits based on their "actual requirement" (the average consumption from the three months prior to the crisis).

1. Priority Sector (100% Allocation)

Essential services and institutions are granted 100% of their requirements to ensure uninterrupted operations. These include:

Hospitals and medical institutions.

Educational institutions, including schools and Anganwadis.

Crematoriums.

Old-age homes and orphanages.

Community kitchens, including Subhiksha hotels.

Industrial canteens and school/college hostels.

2. Critical Infrastructure & Supply Chain (70% Allocation)

Sectors vital to the state's infrastructure and essential supply chains are permitted up to 70% of their usual requirement. This category includes:

Pharmaceutical companies.

The fisheries sector.

Railways and airline catering services.

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3. Semi-Priority Sector (40% Allocation)

General commercial food services are classified as semi-priority and are restricted to 40% of their actual requirement. This includes:

Food processing units (40%)

Catering/ Corp canteen (15%)

Hotels, restaurants, and dhabas (10%)

SOS based/miscellaneous (12%)

Mandatory transition to Piped Natural Gas (PNG)

The government has issued a strict directive for all commercial and industrial LPG consumers to transition to Piped Natural Gas (PNG) where infrastructure is available.

Application Requirement: Eligible consumers must apply for a PNG connection immediately.

Eligible consumers must apply for a PNG connection immediately. Consequences of Non-Compliance: Failure to transition within a 90-day window after notification may result in the complete discontinuation of their LPG supply.

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Emergency permissions

To handle urgent or unforeseen needs, the government has introduced specialised mechanisms: